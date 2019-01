Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and by 2030 it will be the third largest.

He said before 4 and half years our economy was at the 9th place in the world and with the dedication of the NDA government, it has attained 6th place this year.

He was speaking at the Atal Art Competition prize distribution function at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh today.