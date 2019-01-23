Indonesia Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal storms into the second round

In badminton, India’s Saina Nehwal moved into the second round of women’s singles in Indonesia Masters at Jakarta today. Eighth-seeded Saina, secured a 7-21, 21-16, 21-11 win over local hope Dinar Dyah

Ayustine, ranked 50th.

In Men’s Doubles, the pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy notched up a 14-21, 21-19, 21-15 win over Denmark’s Mads Pieler Kolding and Niclas Nohr.

B. Sai Praneeth and Subhankar Dey, failed to cross the opening hurdle in Men’s Singles and crashed out. The pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the competition in the women’s doubles opener.