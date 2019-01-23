Latest NewsIndiaSports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal storms into the second round

Jan 23, 2019, 09:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

In badminton, India’s Saina Nehwal moved into the second round of women’s singles in Indonesia Masters at Jakarta today. Eighth-seeded Saina, secured a 7-21, 21-16, 21-11 win over local hope Dinar Dyah
Ayustine, ranked 50th.

In Men’s Doubles, the pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy notched up a 14-21, 21-19, 21-15 win over Denmark’s Mads Pieler Kolding and Niclas Nohr.

B. Sai Praneeth and Subhankar Dey, failed to cross the opening hurdle in Men’s Singles and crashed out. The pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the competition in the women’s doubles opener.

Tags

Related Articles

#MeToo: Kritika Sharma moves HC for action against Vicky Sidana

Nov 6, 2018, 09:50 pm IST

Ambani’s new debt recast plans, majority stake handover

Oct 31, 2017, 10:03 am IST
Plastic

High Court declines to stay plastic ban, grants two more months to disposal

Apr 14, 2018, 06:49 am IST

Law students offer Rs. 1 crore to ‘Mersal’ team in challenge over wrong fact

Oct 25, 2017, 06:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close