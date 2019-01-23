Latest NewsInternational

Kamala Harris raises over $1 Million after her presidential bid announcement

Jan 23, 2019, 10:15 pm IST
Less than a minute
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, Democratic California U.S. Senate candidate California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks during a debate against Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez, not shown, in Los Angeles. Come Election Day, California could legalize pot smoking. The state's new U.S. senator will be black or Hispanic, a first. Voters could end the death penalty, and revive bilingual education in schools. Behind it all, a wave of new voters - many younger, Hispanic, or both - is contributing to generational, demographic and cultural shifts that are being witnessed on the Nov. 8 ballot. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin Senator in the USA has raised more than 1 million US Dollar funds within 24 hours after announcing her Presidential bid for 2020.

38,000 donors gave 1.5 million dollars to Harris for her campaign. She also raised more than 110,000 dollars from merchandise.

On Monday, 54-year old Harris officially launched her campaign to take on President Donald Trump on Monday, saying she was honoured to announce her bid on a day when Americans celebrated Martin Luther King Jr who sought inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

