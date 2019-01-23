Kamala Harris raises over $1 Million after her presidential bid announcement

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin Senator in the USA has raised more than 1 million US Dollar funds within 24 hours after announcing her Presidential bid for 2020.

38,000 donors gave 1.5 million dollars to Harris for her campaign. She also raised more than 110,000 dollars from merchandise.

On Monday, 54-year old Harris officially launched her campaign to take on President Donald Trump on Monday, saying she was honoured to announce her bid on a day when Americans celebrated Martin Luther King Jr who sought inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.