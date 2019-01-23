People losing virginity at an early age regrets their decision

A survey conducted by British sexual behavior has revealed that the youngsters who have had sex early consider it as the biggest regret of their life.

The survey finds that more than a third of women and a quarter of men have admitted having had sex in their teens and early 20s. However, the same people have also added that it was not the “the right time” for them have sex. A wide range of people has also agreed upon this matter that one should be at least 16 or over to have sex.

The survey conducted on studying the Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles of people also found that not many people may be ready to lose virginity at such an early age. The research was conducted by researchers at the London

School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine which has also been published in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health. The survey has been conducted on nearly 3,000 young people between 2010 and 2012.

The findings of the survey show that nearly 40% of young women and 26% of young men are of this opinion that the time when they had their first sex was not “at the right time”. They further added that they could have waited longer and lose their virginity a bit later.

However, most of the people in the research had sex by the time they were 18 and some had it on turning 17.