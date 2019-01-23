Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi formally inducted into the Congress party as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East

Jan 23, 2019, 03:07 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister of party president Rahul Gandhi, was on Wednesday formally inducted into the party as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will take charge from the first week of February, a press release from the party said.

Priyanka’s entry into politics has been speculated for decades and even though she supported the Congress’ electoral campaigns throughout the years and addressed various rallies, she had never taken up a formal post in the party. 47-year-old Priyanka, who is married to businessman Robert Vadra, had begun her political journey in 1999 when she addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi while campaigning for her mother Sonia Gandhi.

 

