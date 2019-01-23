Sheena Bajaj gets married to her long time boyfriend Rohit Purohit in Jaipur. Sheenaa posted pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies on Instagram yesterday. She looked gorgeous in the pink and yellow lehenga.

The two will, however, not be heading for a fancy honeymoon. They will instead do a road trip. Speaking about their honeymoon plans, Sheena told TOI, “Both of us are busy with our work at the moment. While I am occupied with my TV shows, Rohit has got a few film offers.We are not thinking of a holiday currently. However, Rohit has planned a road trip for me right after the wedding. Instead of returning to Mumbai via flight,we’ll be going via road and during our journey,we will explore cities, starting from Jaipur, going to Udaipur and then a few more. I have come to Jaipur only once, that too for an event. I have been to Rohit’s house in Jaipur and met his parents. But I have never seen the city before. I am really looking forward to it.”