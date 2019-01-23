To avoid hypertension drink these drinks

Nowadays, high blood pressure and hypertension have become common health issues, that are affecting many of us all around the world. We are able to positively learn the way to manage high blood pressure or hypertension by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and tweaking dietary habits.

Check Out 3 healthy Drinks that you can add to your daily diet to manage hypertension:

Orange Juice

Orange juice is Known to be one of the most effective sources of antioxidant. Consuming a cup of fresh Orange juice within the morning can fulfill your daily nutrition demand. Consuming fruits that are rich in antioxidant might facilitate manage high blood pressure. Apart from that, orange juice is known to make the blood vessels soft and versatile, which can facilitate lowering blood pressure.

Low-Fat Milk

Low-fat milk is high in potassium and calcium each of that is far-famed to manage high blood pressure levels. Calcium may help reduce the risk of hypertension by keeping blood vessels elastic. Goat and sheep milk contains capric acid, a healthy fat that can help raise levels of “healthy” (HDL) cholesterol.

Honey Water

As per Ayurveda, honey and water might do wonders to bring high blood pressure levels up to the mark. Honey can gently calm your blood vessels that help to reduce the blood pressure from the heart leading to the lowering of high blood pressure. Take at least two teaspoons of honey per day, especially in the morning on an empty stomach.