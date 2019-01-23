US President Donald Trump made 8,158 false or misleading claims in two years

The US daily Washington Post has reported that US President Donald Trump, after taking the oath of office, that is in two years has made 8,158 false or misleading claims. They revealed this by using their database. The daily’s Fact Checker’s database analyses, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement uttered by the President.

In 2018, he made an “astonishing” 6,000-plus such claims. The President averaged nearly 5.9 false or misleading claims a day in his first year in office, but he hit nearly 16.5 a day in his second year, almost triple the pace. The Washington Post started the Fact Checker online project as part of its coverage of the President’s first 100 days. According to Fact Checker, the President in his first 100 days made 492 unsupported claims.

In the President’s immigration address on January 19, the last day of his second year in office, there were 12 false or misleading claims. According to Fact Checker, there were only 82 days or about 11 percent of the time that there were recorded no claims. “These were often days when the President golfed,” it added.