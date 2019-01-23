Varun Dhawan’s next dance film shooting begins: See Pics

The most anticipated film of the year, Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’Souza’s yet to be titled dance musical which features Varun Dhawan as the lead will commence the seven day long schedule today in Punjab. The team which includes, Bhushan Kumar, Remo D’souza, Varun Dhawan and Lizelle D’souza, visited the Golden Temple yesterday on landing in Amritsar.

Bhushan Kumar shares, “We’ve got a lot of positive energy from the temple and are now geared up for the shoot. It’s an exciting project for our music label to be associated with, since being a dance film it has scope for a lot of songs. We have 12 in all and Sachin–Jigar’s album will be a mix of original, folk and recreated songs,”