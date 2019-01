Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a brand promotion event for Longines and shared pictures of her look on Instagram on Thursday. The actor and former beauty queen wore beige at the event.

On her last endorsement tour for the brand, Aishwarya had taken her daughter, Aaradhya, and mother Brinda, to Paris, where the three posed for many pictures with the city’s most iconic landmarks in the background.