Bollywood actor Govinda‘s nephew and producer Kirti Kumar’s son, Dumpy aka Janwendra Ahuja passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack. A source close to the family confirmed the news that Janwendra complained of a sudden ache in his chest while at his flat at Yari Road, Versova, Andheri West after which the 34-year-old collapsed.

On rushing to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. The body was taken to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem at 6:30 am today.