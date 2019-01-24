EVM hacking claim: Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi Police has registered a case based on a complaint filed by the Election Commission regarding allegations of hacking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and rigging of polls leveled by a self-proclaimed cyber expert. An FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street police station.

The poll panel had approached the Delhi Police in this regard on Tuesday. During an event in London, a cyber expert had claimed that the EVMs can be tampered with and that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.