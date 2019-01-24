Facebook may proactively close fake Pages and Groups

Facebook will proactively shut down fake Groups and Pages, even if they were not found to be in violation of its Community Guidelines, the company has announced.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the social media giant said when a Page or Group is removed for violating policies, “we may now also remove other Pages and Groups even if that specific Page or Group has not met the threshold to be unpublished on its own”. Facebook also listed other steps to handle Page content that goes against its policies. “People who manage a Page will see a new tab that shows when we remove certain content that goes against our Community Standards and when we reduce the distribution of posts that have been rated false by a third-party fact-checker,” said Facebook.