FIF terror funding case: NIA conducts nationwide search

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at eight locations across the country in connection with the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case. The searches were conducted at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, Sikar and Jaipur in Rajasthan, Delhi, Valsad and Surat in Gujarat and Kasargod in Kerala. During the searches, some incriminating documents, 21 lakh rupees cash, two-kilogram gold items, and other materials were recovered.

In the case, the NIA has, so far, arrested four accused persons. The investigation is continuing to unearth the larger conspiracy to collect evidence and to arrest the other accused persons.

FIF Terror Funding case was registered by NIA last year. As per the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using the same to further the terror activities.

FIF is a Pakistan-based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.