Gunman kills five people in bank

Jan 24, 2019, 07:31 pm IST
In the United States, a gunman has killed at least five people at a bank in Sebring, Florida. The gunman – named as Zephen Xaver, 21, had barricaded himself in the branch, forced people to lie on the floor and began shooting. Xaver, called police from inside the SunTrust Bank branch to report that he had opened fire.  He surrendered after officers stormed the bank. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.T he investigation is ongoing.

The US is plagued by frequent mass shootings and other gun violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun violence killed nearly 40,000 people in 2017.

 

