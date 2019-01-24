KeralaLatest News

Malayalam actress assault case : Woman judge to be appointed for trial

Jan 24, 2019, 05:58 pm IST
The Kerala High Court has will appoint a woman judge for the trial of Case against popular actor Dileep. The HC has instructed High Court registrar to enquire whether woman judges are available in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

The Malayalam actress who has accused fellow actor Dileep of sexually assaulting her.

The petitioner was allegedly abducted by a group of men on February 17, 2017, near Angamaly, Ernakulam, while returning from a shoot. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 for allegedly planning the attack on the actress because of a personal grudge. The police said Dileep and a co-conspirator had hired the men to carry out the crime.

