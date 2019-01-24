Man arrested for groping 14-year-old school girl at Metro station

A construction worker arrested for allegedly groping a 14-year-old school girl in Dubai metro station.

Prosecutors accused the 32-year-old Indian man of being drunk when he touched the girl as she was walking at a metro station.He denied a molestation charge at the Court of First Instance, claiming he touched her by mistake.

The incident was reported on October 20 last year at Bur Dubai police station.A police corporal said he was on duty at 1pm when the ticketing employee approached him. “He had the defendant and the girl with him. He told me that the man molested her.”

The police officer took them to the police point and questioned the defendant there. “He admitted that he sexually harassed her. I informed the on-duty officer and the defendant was then taken to Bur Dubai police station. The victim was crying while recounting how she was groped as she walked out of a gate. The defendant, who was then under the influence of alcohol, claimed he had no idea why he touched the victim and said she did not provoke him in any way,” the officer told the prosecutor.

During the public prosecution investigation, the victim said she was busy putting cash in her bag when she was caught off guard by the accused. She said he did it on purpose and kept walking. She did not yell at him or scream for help as she felt shocked and scared. The girl immediately reported him to the ticketing employee. She added that she never saw the defendant prior to the incident and that she hadn’t said or done anything that might have triggered his move.

The victim later identified the accused in a line-up of suspects at the police station.

A footage taken from the CCTV cameras at the metro station captured the defendant getting very close to the girl and touching her. The place was not busy at the time. It was enclosed to the case file as prosecution evidence.

For the charge of consuming alcohol without a permit, the defendant was fined Dh2,000.

He will be sentenced on the molestation charge on February 13.