Man gets electricity bill of Rs 23 crore for home connection

Uttar Pradesh man, Abdul Basit, who hails from Kannauj has a connection of 2 kilowatts at his house. The bill stated he had just consumed 178 units, which according to rates per unit in Uttar Pradesh, approximately comes between Rs 960 to Rs 1,070. He had to run around and ask officials to solve his problem.

The exact amount charged from his was Rs 23,67,71,524. He told ANI, “It seems like I’ve received the entire bill of Uttar Pradesh. Even if I earn money for my entire life, I’ll still be unable to pay this exorbitant amount.”

After the bill was investigated it was found that it was due to some anomalies such a huge amount was generated. Thankfully, the amount will be charged from him only after the bill gets rectified.

And engineer said, “It would be changed and meter reading will be taken again. Only after a bill is found correct, the consumer will be asked to pay for it.”