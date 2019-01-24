Maruti Suzuki launches new generation WagonR in India

The new 2019 Wagon R comes in three variants – LXI, VXI and ZXI, offered in seven iterations based on the engine and transmission option.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with two petrol engines on offer – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre, motors and the company’s automated manual transmission system Auto Gear Shift (AGS) is offered as an option with engine options.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has gone on sale in India at a starting price of ? 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This is the third generation model of the Wagon R and is completely new ground-up. The third generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR is bigger and better than outgoing model and in terms of design, well, it looks different! The front ends gets new grille along with re-designed headlamps. The bumper up-front too is a new unit with trapezoidal housing for the fog lamps. The silhouette of the car too has changed a bit with the A-shape design taking more prominence.

The rear gets a complete re-jig as well, with a new tail-gate along with new elongated tail lamps which look good. The other distinguishing feature is the thick C-pillar which could divide opinion in terms of looks. The fact that the Wagon R is now built on the Heartect platform which also underpins the Baleno and the Swift makes the car bigger in terms of dimensions and space. The new 2019 Wagon R is now longer by 60 mm at 3,655 mm and wider by 145 mm at 1,620 mm, but it’s also shorter now by 25 mm at 1,675 mm. However, the car does have a 35 mm longer wheelbase now at 2,435 mm. This means there is more space inside the cabin.