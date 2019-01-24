Meizu unveils Mobile phone with No Physical Buttons

Meizu has now launched the Zero smartphone in China. The big highlight is its unique design as it comes without any physical buttons, ports, or even the SIM-tray slot. The device instead relies on eSIM and pressure sensitive volume and power button using its mEngine 2.0 tech. There’s no 3.5mm audio jack or a USB-Type C port for charging, and users will have to rely on Super mCharge wireless charging and wireless Bluetooth audio accessories for audio.

The Meizu Zero pricing or availability details have not been announced as of yet. The company notes that it still has to get regulatory approvals for the eSIM, after which the smartphone will be launched in the Chinese market. As it’s still early days, its international availability is also not known.

Coming to the specifications, the company hasn’t listed them all out, but mentions that the Meizu Zero runs on Flyme 7-based on Android (version not mentioned). The Super AMOLED display is 5.99-inch in size with (1080×2160 pixels) full-HD+ resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

Optics include a 12-megapixel rear camera and another 20-megapixel telephoto lens with flash support. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with Face Unlock support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 18W wireless charging support, and more.