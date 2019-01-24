Monkey fever cases confirmed in Kerala

Wayanad has again been hit by Kyasanur Forest Disease (KDF), commonly known as monkey fever.

A 35-year-old man from Thirunelli tribal hamlet of Mananth-avady taluk, who was referred to the Kozhi-kode Medical College Hospital from the Mananthavady district hospital here, has been affected by the disease, said health officials.

District medical officer Dr R. Renuka told reporters that a case was confirmed and a suspected case was referred to MCH. A 27-year-old man from the same locality was shifted to the medical college, she said.

Wayanad district collector A. Ajayakumar had announced a disease prevention and surveillance protocol earlier following the outbreak of KFD in Shimoga district in Karnataka.

The DMO asked the public to inform either the health officials or the forest department in case of monkey deaths in forests and human settlements nearby.

Dead monkeys are more likely to spread the disease as the carrier insects would move out of the body soon after the death.

In 2015, 102 cases were reported from Wayanad and 11 patients died. The first outbreak in the district was in 2013 when only a single case was reported.