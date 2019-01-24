North Korean leader Kim expresses satisfaction with letter from Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed great satisfaction after receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump ahead of a second summit between the two leaders. The letter was handed to Kim by his vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol who met Trump at the White House last week. The two countries seek a denuclearisation accord that could ease decades of hostility.

Both leaders first met in June last year in Singapore, where they signed a document in which Kim pledged to work toward the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. On Saturday, Trump said a location for the summit has been decided without giving more details, with the White House confirming it would go ahead next month.