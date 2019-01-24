Not going back to Ballot paper era, Says Election Commission Chief

Elections Commission Chief Sunil Arora on Thursday stated that they are not going back to the era of ballot papers. The statement comes amid the speculations layed by Opposition parties that EVMs could be hacked.

Making it clear that the Election Commission won’t conduct polls in the ballot papers, the EC chief said, “I would like to make it very clear that we are not going back to the era of ballot papers.” With this statement, Arora put a full stop to the demands of the Opposition parties to conduct the upcoming polls through ballot papers.

Earlier on January 19, Arora had said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being treated like a “football” by parties suffering electoral losses. He had also stated the voting equipment was foolproof as far as manipulations were concerned and those facing technical snags were promptly fixed.