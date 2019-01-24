PUBG mobile game banned in Primary Schools

The Gujarat government Tuesday issued a circular asking district authorities to ensure a ban on the online multiplayer game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG. The state primary education department’s circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials. The notification comes just days after a students body in Jammu and Kashmir had sought a ban of PUBG Mobile in the state, blaming it for poor examination results.

It said the ban was necessary as children were getting addicted to the game and it was “adversely affecting their studies”. While it is not known which version of the game the government is referring to, it is in most likely banning PUBG Mobile and not the console or PC versions of the PUBG.