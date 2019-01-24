TRAI launches DTH and Cable TV app for subscribers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) introduced a new web application for DTH and cable TV subscribers for easy estimation of channel subscription and packs.

TRAI said that the whole process is similar to adding items in a shopping cart, towards the end of which, the total price appears.

Also, once subscribers are through the process, they have an option to print the selection so that the same can be handed out to the service provider for easy selection.

Subscribers can get details about their TV viewing cost once they finalise their choices in the mock subscription.

The application has an optimisation service which could help subscribers reduce their TV bill.

With the application, subscribers can select their desired channels and a summary will appear about the total cost of the selection divided into different components like network capacity fees, FTA, SD channels etc.

Subscription to 25 channels is mandatory which includes regional DD channels, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV etc to name a few.

TRAI also states that there are 534 FTA channels at present. While a choice of 100 channels is included in the base pack, subscribing to any more of these channels will cost only network capacity fees.

The current network capacity fees are set at Rs 154 (Rs 130+GST) for the base pack of 100 channels. Anything above the 100 channels will cost additional network capacity fees of Rs 20 per 25 channels.

The new plan will start functioning from this February.