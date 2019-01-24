Unstoppable URI breaks collection record of Raazi

There’s nothing stopping Uri: The Surgical Strike at the box-office. The war film, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, is rock-steady in its second week at cinemas. On its second Wednesday, the film added Rs 6 crore more to its kitty. Its total collection, after a 13-day run at the box-office, stands at Rs 128.59 crore.

With this, Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed the lifetime collection of Raazi (Rs 123.84 crore). It is now almost a crore short of leaving behind Stree (Rs 129.90 crore) in the box-office race. If film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is to be believed, the film will cross the lifetime total of Badhaai Ho during its third weekend.

Mr Adarsh’s summing up of the business of Uri: The Surgical Strike in the tweet below: