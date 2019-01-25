96movie to remake in Telugu Remake

CinemaLatest News

96 movie remained as one of the cult classics in Tamil movies as well as in Indian Cinema. It was known that the official remake rights are bagged by Dil Raju and actor Sharwanand and Samantha are reprising the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the remake. On this note, Dil Raju wants to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible and eyeing to release this before April.

The makers have revealed that they are making crucial changes in this remake to suit our Telugu audience, and director Prem Kumar is helming this remake as well.

