Budget session of Kerala assembly begins: Governor slams union government

Kerala assembly’s budget session begun today. The budget session of the 14th session of Kerala assembly began with the customary policy address by Kerala governor Justice.P.Sadasivam.

In the policy address, the governor raised harsh criticism against the union government. The governor accused that the union government is blocking the progress of the state.

It is rather unfortunate that the state has been penalized for achievements it made in various fields such as health, education and social well being,” the governor said. “ As the state has progressed and achieved gains in these sectors, the Centre chose not to further aid these sectors, and the state is at a loss to understand the criteria with which the state is deprived of its rightful share in the amount earmarked for these sectors. Our gains should not be a reason for the losses that we currently have to bear,” he added.

The state government and center failed to create a better understanding with each other. This troubled the state. Because of this, the progress of Kerala in various fields turned into punishment. The center curtailed relief and aids to Kerala because of the state’s development. Hence, the state is now struggling to recover it’s earlier achievements.

The governor noted that the state government is obliged to take action for the renaissance, gender equality, and social justice. He also hailed the government’s efforts to foil communal violence in the state. The government is bound to protect the constitutional values, he added.

Quoting Sabarimala protests over women entry, P Sathasivam stated that government is bound to oblige the supreme court order allowing entry for all women into Sabarimala.

