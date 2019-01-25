Latest NewsIndia

CBI Raids: BJP attacks Congress

Jan 25, 2019, 11:19 pm IST
BJP attacked Congress for its senior leader Anand Sharma’s remarks on CBI’s raids in the Gurgaon land allocation case. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the language used by the Congress leader against the investigative agency officials shows the mindset of the opposition party.

He said Sharma cannot threaten the independent officers who are there to uphold the integrity of the country. Patra alleged that the Congress leaders feel that they are entitled to corruption and cannot be investigated for that.

Sharma had earlier questioned the raids saying officials of CBI should keep in mind that governments do not have any permanency and they may have to answer when the new government is formed after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

