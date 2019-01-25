Chit fund money laundering case : Enforcement attaches Rs 2.09-crore assets

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over two crore rupees including shopping complexes of a Rajasthan and Gujarat based company in connection with a chit fund money laundering case.

Around 48 FIRs were registered by the State Police authorities under Prize Chit and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act, against the company – Oro Trade Network India.

In Ed’s investigation, the agency has found that the company and its directors conspired and lured a number of people to invest in their schemes by promising high returns.

The company collected around 44 crore rupees in pursuance of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.