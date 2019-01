Defence Ministry has said, the disability or war injury pension for armed forces personnel shall be minimum Rs. 18,000 per month.

In a tweet, Defence Ministry officials revealed that with the approval from Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it has been decided that the disability or war injury pension, special family pension, and liberalized family pension shall be minimum Rs. 18, 000 per month for Defence Forces pensioners, with effect from 1st of January 2016.