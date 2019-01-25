Latest NewsIndia

If Congress is voted to power in , loans of farmers will be waived: Rahul Gandhi

Jan 25, 2019, 10:08 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that if Congress is voted to power in Odisha, the loans of farmers will be waived within ten days.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhubaneswar today, Gandhi said that the Chhatisgarh Congress Government waived farmers’ loans immediately after coming to power. He charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, with befooling farmers by talking big but delivering little, and showering gifts on their industrialist-friends.

He further criticized the State and central Government of not paying heed to the problems of people. He alleged that Narendra Modi “remote-controls” Patnaik, who heads the state’s ruling Biju Janata Dal.

The Congress president accused Modi and Patnaik of doing their marketing through industrialists.

