Indonesia Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal enters semifinals, Srikanth loses in quarters

Jan 25, 2019, 07:13 pm IST
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has entered the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters’ tournament after a straight-game win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. Saina, won 21-7, 21-18 in the women’s singles quarterfinal match.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Chen Xiaoxin and He Bingjiao, both of China, in the semifinals.

Kidambi Srikanth made an exit after losing his quarterfinal match Srikanth, had to settle for a second quarterfinal finish after losing 18-21 19-21 to Indonesian player and Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie.

