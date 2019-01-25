Jnanpith award winning Hindi writer Krishna Sobti passes away

Famous Hindi writer and essayist, Krishna Sobti today passed away. She was aged 94.

She was a voice in contemporary Hindi prose that was very hard to ignore. Her works deal closely with issues of female identity and sexuality.

Born in 1925 in Gujrat, Punjab (now a part of Pakistan), Krishna Sobti was a popular Hindi fiction writer and essayist.

She was known primarily for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality. She is best known for her 1966 novel Mitro Marjani, an unapologetic portrayal of a married woman’s sexuality.

Sobti also used to write under the pen name of Hashmat and has published Hum Hashmat, a compilation of pen portraits of writers and friends. Her other novels included Daar Se Bichchuri, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke, Yaaron Ke Yaar, Zindaginama.

She had won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980 for her novel ‘Zindaginama’ and was awarded the Jnanpith in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.