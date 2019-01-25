Latest NewsIndia

Jnanpith award winning Hindi writer Krishna Sobti passes away

Jan 25, 2019, 06:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Famous Hindi writer and essayist, Krishna Sobti today passed away. She was aged 94.

She was a voice in contemporary Hindi prose that was very hard to ignore. Her works deal closely with issues of female identity and sexuality.

Born in 1925 in Gujrat, Punjab (now a part of Pakistan), Krishna Sobti was a popular Hindi fiction writer and essayist.

She was known primarily for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality. She is best known for her 1966 novel Mitro Marjani, an unapologetic portrayal of a married woman’s sexuality.

Sobti also used to write under the pen name of Hashmat and has published Hum Hashmat, a compilation of pen portraits of writers and friends. Her other novels included Daar Se Bichchuri, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke, Yaaron Ke Yaar, Zindaginama.

She had won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980 for her novel ‘Zindaginama’ and was awarded the Jnanpith in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi Adityanath is the rising star campaigner for BJP; His next target is CPI(M) ruled Tripura

Feb 13, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

US pre-sales of Petta around 1.22 crore

Jan 6, 2019, 11:32 pm IST

What’s wrong with the actress’s lips, Has she undergone lip job?

Jan 25, 2018, 07:34 am IST

Kasganj violence: 112 arrested, CM Yogi announces compensation

Jan 29, 2018, 06:23 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close