Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : ABP News-CVoter ‘Desh Ka Mood’ survey results out

According to the ABP News-C Voter Survey, it has been predicted that no party may get a clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In a major setback for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coilation may fall short of the majority mark of 272. The NDA is predicted to get 233 seats, while the UPA is predicted to settle for 167 seats.

The survey projection a big set back to the ruling NDA coalition as they seem to be well short of the magical 272 mark to form the government in the Centre. While the UPA has gained major ground, they too seem far away from the majority mark.

In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is predicted to have a clean victory in Uttar Pradesh with 51 seats out of 80. While, in Punjab, the UPA is expected to sweep, winning 12 out of 13 seats. The NDA is predicted to have an upper hand in Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand Haryana and Bihar.

In Southern states, the regional parties are expected to win big in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the UPA has an upper hand in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it’s neck and neck with the NDA in Karnataka. Out of the 129 seats, UPA has emerged as the front runner winning 69 seats while the Dravidian parties continue to be a force in the region winning 46 seats.

In North Eastern, the NDA and UPA will have a tough fight in most states The BJP seems to have gained massive ground and is expected to win 14 seats while the Congress led UPA has seen a downfall, managing to only garner 9 seats.

ABP-C Voter ‘Desh Ka Mood’ Projections:

NDA-233

UPA: 167

OTH 143