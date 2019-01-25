Manju Warrier gets trolled for her character in Marakkar

Marakkar makers introduced Mnaju Warrier’s character as Zubaida. However, trollers found a fancy route to troll her. Her lines in Odiyan ‘Korachu Kanji Edukatte Manickya’ was the most trolled dialogue. Trollers altered it as ‘Korachu Aadu Biriyani Edukatte Marakkare’. There were many such interesting comments below the social media post that announced her introduction to the movie.
Related Articles
TV director blackmails a married woman with porn clip in Dubai
Dec 11, 2017, 10:28 pm IST
Orient launches India’s first smart ceiling fan
Jan 17, 2019, 03:30 pm IST
`Manjapada’ moves far beyond other fan clubs and bags award
Nov 12, 2017, 01:32 pm IST
‘Adirindhi’ Mersal in Telungu will not be released this Friday
Oct 27, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Post Your Comments