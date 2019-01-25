CinemaLatest News

Manju Warrier gets trolled for her character in Marakkar

Jan 25, 2019, 09:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Marakkar makers introduced Mnaju Warrier’s character as Zubaida. However, trollers found a fancy route to troll her. Her lines in Odiyan ‘Korachu Kanji Edukatte Manickya’ was the most trolled dialogue. Trollers altered it as ‘Korachu Aadu Biriyani Edukatte Marakkare’. There were many such interesting comments below the social media post that announced her introduction to the movie.

