Mercedes-Benz launches V-Class in India : Price and Features

Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV has been officially launched in India today with prices starting at ? 68.40 lakh for the base Expression Line variant going up to ? 81.90 lakh for the top-end Exclusive Line variant, all prices ex-showroom, India. While the MPV segment might not be all new for the Stuttgart-based carmaker in India, this is nonetheless a bold step for the company.

The new V-Class is the first model to be launched by Mercedes-Benz India in 2019 and marks the company’s re-entry into a segment which is not really popular among luxury carmakers in India. The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be sold here as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be imported from Spain.

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is BSVI complaint. The engine is turned to churn out 161 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV is offered in India two options – Expression Line and Exclusive line. The former is the extra-long wheelbase version that measures 5370 mm and gets an extended wheelbase of 3430 mm, the latter is the standard long-wheelbase version that measures 5140 mm, and a wheelbase 3200 mm. Globally you also get a standard version that measures 4895 mm in length.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has the typical Van-like appearance with boxy proportions. However, the MPV comes with a bunch of bold character lines along the bonnet, front bumper and profile of the vehicle, similar to what you’ll find on Mercedes’ sedans. The front section also appears to have been inspired by the company’s high-end sedans like the E-Class or S-Class. In fact, the headlamps are quite similar to what we see on the S-Class, with LED lights and integrated multi-unit LED daytime running lamps. The grille is typical Mercedes style with twin horizontal slats and the tri-star logo at the centre. Other exterior elements include a set of stylish alloy wheels, roof rails, a larger rear windshield and small vertically positioned LED taillamps.