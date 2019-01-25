Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika to be conferred with Bharat Ratna

Social activist Nanaji Deshmukh, singer Bhupen Hazarika, and former President Pranab Mukherjee will be conferred with country’s highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna. Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika will be awarded the honour posthumously.

The President will confer Padma Bhushan to 14 people including ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, journalist Kuldeep Nayyar (Posthumous), Indian mountaineer Bachendri Pal & Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav.

As many as 94 people including veteran actor Kader Khan (posthumously), actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia to be conferred the Padma Shri by President Kovind.