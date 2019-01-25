Latest NewsIndia

Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika to be conferred with Bharat Ratna

Mohanlal, Nambi Narayanan conferred with Padma Bhushan

Jan 25, 2019, 10:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Social activist Nanaji Deshmukh, singer Bhupen Hazarika, and former President Pranab Mukherjee will be conferred with country’s highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna. Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika will be awarded the honour posthumously.

The President will confer Padma Bhushan to 14 people including ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, journalist Kuldeep Nayyar (Posthumous), Indian mountaineer Bachendri Pal & Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav.

As many as 94 people including veteran actor Kader Khan (posthumously), actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia to be conferred the Padma Shri by President Kovind.

 

Tags

Related Articles

‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’ Director passes away

Oct 7, 2017, 01:00 pm IST

All You Need To Know About Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Dec 9, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

Seven Palestinians were killed in Gaza clashes, injured hundreds

Mar 31, 2018, 07:16 am IST
shocking-revelations-subramanian-swamy-regarding-sridevis-murder

2G SCAM: Let’s hear from the horse’s mouth

Dec 21, 2017, 03:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close