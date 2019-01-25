RSS activist arrested for allegedly attacking Priyanandanan

An RSS activist was arrested for allegedly attacking Malayalam director Priyanandanan. Sarovar, a native of Vallachira, Thrissur was arrested by the police from Kodungalloor.

The national award-winning director was attacked today morning. The director was beaten up and cow dung water poured on him.

In the name of a Facebook post, a few days ago Sangh Parivar organisations had threatened and initiated a cyber-attack against him.

The director had courted controversy a few days ago when he had posted some objectionable comments on Lord Ayyappa when the Sabarimala issue had rocked the state.