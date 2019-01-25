SBI Attack Case : Bail denied to NGO union leaders

The bail application of eight leaders of the CPM-leaning NGO Union, for their role in ransacking the SBI Treasury Branch in Thiruvananthapuram, was rejected by the court.

The Thiruvananthapuram district sessions court has rejected their bail plea. The court has extended their remand to February 7. The court observed that it is very serious that the accused were government employees. The court also observed that if got bail there is a chance to destroy evidence. The court also rejected their plea that they are ready to deposit compensation.

The bank manager’s cabin came under attack during the 48-hour strike organized by Central Trade Unions.

The bank was open on the strike day and that infuriated the union leaders who barged into the manager’s cabin and destroyed the computer and furniture.

The leaders were charged with various sections, including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.