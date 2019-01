Unseen pics from Priyanka’s chooda ceremony and Nick’s haldi is breaking the internet

A few photos from Priyanka’s chooda ceremony and Nick’s haldi are breaking the internet.

In the pictures which were shared by jewellery designer Mitali Handa on Instagram, the 36-year-old actress is seen wearing a white maxi dress with red floral border and a dupatta of the same design. She accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery and a chooda which was designed by Mitali.

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama with gold work and red border.

Take a look at the pictures below: