Woman abducted soon as she steps out of beauty parlour hours before her wedding caught on CCTV

Jan 25, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
The footage from a CCTV camera in an adjoining shop shows the accused waiting outside the beauty parlour at around 5.30 am and forcing the girl into the car the moment she came out.

The abduction of the girl from Fazilka was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the adjoining shop.

“The kidnappers left the girl at Firozpur bus stand, the accused will be arrested soon” Ashok kumar SHO Muktsar said. The girl, who was to marry a youth from Muktsar, is under police protection at the moment.

The CCTV footage showed the accused waiting outside the beauty parlour at around 5.30 am and forcing the girl into the car the moment she came out.

