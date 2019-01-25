Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the Noida Metro Aqua Line Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Noida Metro Aqua Line today from Noida sector 137, as per reports. He will be accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He will also travel to the Depot station in Greater Noida.

The 29.7-km Aqua Line has 21 stations. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) completed the final round of safety inspection of the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line. Everything was found to be up to the mark barring a few defects, according to reports.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which will assist the NMRC in operating the Aqua Line corridor in the first year. Additionally, this is one of the first Metro lines to become active in the Greater Noida region.