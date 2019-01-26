Latest NewsIndia

AgustaWestland Case: Gautam Khaitan arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Jan 26, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who allegedly played a middleman role in the VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland during the UPA era, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on a fresh money laundering charge, reports confirmed on Saturday. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to officials privy to the case, Khaitan was taken into arrest last night after the agency sleuths called him for interrogation. The ED, they claimed, has gathered incrementing evidence against him. The lawyer is expected to be produced before the Patiala House Court today to seek his custody.

According to news agency PTI, the fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the Income Tax Department against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

