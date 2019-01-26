Assam Rifles created history at Republic Day parade

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history this year by participating for the first time in a Republic Day parade.

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals were all led by women officers.

Capt Shikha Surabhi from the Corps of Signals became the first woman to perform bike stunts, alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils.

For the first time, a lady officer, Lt. Bhavana Kasturi. led a contingent of the India Army Service Corps and Capt Bhavna Syal, a third-generation officer in the armed forces, led the transportable satellite terminal’s contingent.