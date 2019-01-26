Latest NewsIndia

Assam Rifles created history at Republic Day parade

Jan 26, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history this year by participating for the first time in a Republic Day parade.

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals were all led by women officers.

Capt Shikha Surabhi from the Corps of Signals became the first woman to perform bike stunts, alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils.

For the first time, a lady officer, Lt. Bhavana Kasturi. led a contingent of the India Army Service Corps and Capt Bhavna Syal, a third-generation officer in the armed forces, led the transportable satellite terminal’s contingent.

Tags

Related Articles

Relief for North Korea when accepted verified steps to denuclearize: U.S Defense Secretary

Jun 3, 2018, 07:08 pm IST

This Pakistan batsman banned for 5 years in spot fixing case

Aug 30, 2017, 03:14 pm IST

75% Kerala school students don’t have computer at home: Survey 

Jan 16, 2019, 06:16 pm IST

Rare and unseen pics of Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Sonia Kapoor

May 12, 2018, 01:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close