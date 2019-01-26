Black money: Enforcement arrests Gautam Khaitan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested lawyer Gautam Khaitan in connection with a fresh case of holding black money and money laundering.

Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this fresh case. He was arrested by the ED and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe in the 3,600 crore rupee AgustaWestland scam.

Khaitan was produced before a Delhi court this afternoon. It sent him to 2-day ED custody.