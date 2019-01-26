Dam collapsed: 9 killed, nearly 300 missing ; death toll is expected to rise

Hopes were fading that rescuers would find more survivors from at least 300 missing after a dam collapse at a mine in southeast Brazil, with nine bodies so far recovered.

A disused dam at an iron-ore mine complex in the southeastern part of the country collapsed today. The collapse took place when the dam, owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale, broke apart, sending a massive torrent of mud over the complex where over 300 mine employees were working. Officials said, they are evaluating the full scope of the disaster.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams use earth-moving machinery at the site near the town of Brumadinho, in Minas Gerais state.