India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India won by 90 runs; to take 2-0 series lead

India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui today to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Opting to bat, India posted a formidable 324 for 4 in the stipulated 50 overs riding on a collective batting effort. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared 154 runs for the opening wicket, before captain Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni powered India to a 300-plus total. Rohit top scored with 87, while Dhawan made 66.

Then, with the ball, the Men in Blue bundled out the Kiwis for 234 in 40.2 overs courtesy a splendid show by wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep scalped 4 wickets, while Yuzvendra and paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two each. Rohit was adjudged man of the match.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday.