India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India won by 90 runs; to take 2-0 series lead

India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui today to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Opting to bat, India posted a formidable 324 for 4 in the stipulated 50 overs riding on a collective batting effort. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared 154 runs for the opening wicket, before captain Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni powered India to a 300-plus total. Rohit top scored with 87, while Dhawan made 66.
Then, with the ball, the Men in Blue bundled out the Kiwis for 234 in 40.2 overs courtesy a splendid show by wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep scalped 4 wickets, while Yuzvendra and paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two each. Rohit was adjudged man of the match.
The third ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday.
Post Your Comments