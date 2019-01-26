Indonesia Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal enter final

In Badminton, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal today waltzed into the summit clash of the Indonesia Masters at Jakarta. In the semi-finals, Saina, seeded eighth, came back from a game behind to beat China’s higher seed He Bingjiao, 18-21, 21-12, 21-18.

In the title clash tomorrow, Saina will face Spain’s reigning Olympic champion, Carolina Marin.

Saina is the only Indian left in the tournament. Second seed and Olympic Silver medalist PV Sindhu and eighth-placed Kidambi Srikanth bowed out yesterday after losing their quarterfinal matches.