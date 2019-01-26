Latest NewsIndia

Liquor shops to remain shut for 3 days

Jan 26, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Liquor shops have been ordered to remain shut in Jind district of Haryana for three days starting on Saturday in view of by-elections scheduled in Jind on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Jind, Amit Khatri has issued directions for the conduct of by-elections in a free and fair manner and keep liquor shops closed on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 in Jind district,” a government spokesman said here.

“All the owners of liquor shops have been directed to keep their shops closed for the prescribed time period, else strict action would be taken against them,” the order said.

Saturday has been declared a dry day in the district, he said.

Khatri said that directions have been issued to keep liquor shops closed for 48 hours before voting for the Jind assembly constituency on January 28.

Counting of votes for the seat would be done on January 31 and the result of election would be announced on the same day. The liquor shops will remain closed in Jind district till the counting of votes is completed on January 31, the spokesman said.

